KRK seems like will never stop being obnoxious despite all the criticism and slamming online, the self-proclaimed critic had recently mocked superstar Hrithik Roshan for his bald patch as she attended a wedding along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. While KRK was blasted by Hrithik's fans and they called him out for his nasty comments and reminded no matter what the superstar will always look better than him and we cannot agree more.

The video of KRK making fun of Hrithik Roshan's bald patch bought him a lot of criticism.

When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch.??? pic.twitter.com/4Gz72Ui3dA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 15, 2022

Watch the video of KRK age shaming Katrina Kaif as he calls her 'aunty'

However, KRK hasn't learned his lesson obviously. After mocking Hrithik, he has now targeted as she awaits her next release Phone Bhoot, the actor reviewed the trailer of Phone Bhoot and called it a disaster and even claimed it will be a dud at the box office. While not only that, he even made personal and nasty comments about the actress too.The actor called Katrina Kaif aunty, didi and chachi and slammed her appearance in the Phone Bhoot trailer. He even took dig at Siddhant Chaturvedi and called him a failed actor. KRK made fun of and his appearance. The self proclaimed even claimed that the film was supposed to release on OTT but the owners of OTT platform refused to buy the film and hence they have no option and released it in the theatres. Wonder why KRK does this? Talking about Phone Bhoot, this Katrina Kaif's first film after getting married with and her fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to shine on the big screen. Katrina will also be seen next in Tiger 3 along with .