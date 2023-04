Neetu Kapoor, and have been trending since Sunday. This happened after the veteran actress posted an Insta story that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Social media is upset thinking that it is a dig at Katrina Kaif. As we know, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for seven long years before a sudden and shocking split. It was said that Neetu Kapoor allegedly did not approve of Katrina Kaif as a would-be daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family. Netizens were upset saying it was very disrespectful given that Katrina Kaif is now married to . They praised the Kaushal family for their love towards the actress. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan: Is Jason Momoa to play antagonist in most expensive Bollywood movie? Here are the details of the crossover [Watch Video]

KATRINA KAIF'S OLD VIDEO RESURFACES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Years back, Katrina Kaif was asked if she was allegedly disliked by Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and she were in a live-in relationship then. Karan Thapar had asked her what she felt about Neetu Kapoor removing her from a family picture. The situation had made massive news all over the press. The actress did not diss anyone. She calmly replied, "I'm not on Instagram or Twitter so I can't say I really know what you are talking about in that case." This happened at the India Today Conclave. Take a look at the video...



Social media is saying that they are glad Katrina Kaif did not marry Ranbir Kapoor. A person wrote on Reddit, "It's not surprising that Neetu didn't approve of Kat or DP. It's very typical insecure MIL syndrome. Toxic, huge red flag of a family."

KATRINA KAIF'S MOM'S POST GOES VIRAL

Throughout the years, Katrina Kaif's family has stayed out of the drama. Yesterday, after that story of Neetu Kapoor became viral, Suzanne Turquotte the mother of Katrina Kaif put up a quote which read that a real person knows how to respect both the janitor and a CEO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @susanna_india

Netizens were full of praise for the mother and daughter duo. A person commented, "You are so different and advice her! Neetu Singh is also from middle class family luckily Rishi married her and she became Kapoor.. no matter what she becomes her low standard is in her DNA.. she has a daughter too may be someday she will take back her words!"