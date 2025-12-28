After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Harshvardhan Rane faces mob chaos during... [Viral Video...

Harshvardhan Rane recently got stuck in a chaotic situation, as a mob tried to approach him. Read ahead to know more about the same.

This year, there was a strong craze for plot-driven films with intense love stories. Movies like Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishq Mein received a lot of love from audiences at the box office. However, those who missed the theatrical experience of these films can now watch them on OTT platforms. Meanwhile, actor Harshvardhan Rane went out to promote the OTT release of his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, where he ended up becoming a victim of a crowd. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been streaming on OTT since December 16. If you missed its theatrical experience, you can now watch the film on the OTT platform ZEE5. As part of the promotions for the same, the actor stepped out on the streets to promote his film. Soon after, several videos started going viral on social media showing fans losing control and surrounding the actor.

What happened?

During the promotion of the film’s digital release at a bus stop in Bandra, the actor fell prey to a massive crowd, and the video of the incident is now spreading rapidly on social media. In the video, it can be clearly seen that as soon as the actor stepped out of his car, a crowd suddenly surrounded him and even started pulling at his shirt. After the video went viral, strong reactions from fans have also been seen online.

Nidhhi Agerwal faced the same when…

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media showing Nidhhi Agerwal at a promotional event for The Raja Saab. During this event held in Hyderabad, the actress also became a victim of the crowd. Fans not only surrounded her but also misbehaved with her. Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been caught in a similar situation in the past.

Harshvardhan Rane’s work front

The year 2025 proved to be quite lucky for Harshvardhan Rane. His 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released this year, and the movie earned impressively at the box office. In the same year, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was also released and performed well commercially. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in films like Sila, Kun Faaya Kun, and Force 3.

