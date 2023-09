Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 released alongside Gadar 2. The new movie is very close to making Rs 150 crores at the box office. Akshay Kumar talked about the importance of sex education in the Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer movie. And after the success of OMG 2, Akshay is going to enjoy a successful stride at the box office with his amazing upcoming new movies line up. Yes, you read that right. BollywoodLife got in touch with a South Africa-based astrologer Mahesh Bang who read Khiladi Kumar's horoscope. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film sails below Rs 1 crore amidst Jawan craze

Astrologer predicts future of Akshay Kumar in Bollywood

Mahesh Bang, the astrologer who consults some of the biggest names in corporate and media, shares "Akshay is due to see large amounts of success in the coming years, seeing not just artistic fulfilment but commercial fulfilment as well. In the next 10 years, Akshay Kumar will see a steep rise in both his movies as well as charitable endeavours, propelling him into a golden era." The astrologer reveals that the stars are perfectly aligned for the star and his career is going to see an upward trajectory.

After OMG 2, Akshay will enjoy success stride

With the amazing success of Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie, Akshay has carved a path for himself which will only lead to success. He will enjoy a golden run at the movies. It will begin with Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It is expected to be a hit at the box office. Next, Akshay has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff . It is going to be a huge hit, predicts the astrologer. Not just him, many others are expecting the movie to be a huge blockbuster.

After that, Akshay has a Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline. The movie will enjoy not just national but international success as well. After these films, Akshay has threequels which are Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3, also known as Welcome To The Jungle. Both these films will break box office records. Both these movies have ample buzz amongst the fans. And these films will cement him as the top star in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar recently congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan. He has also congratulated Sunny Deol for the success of Gadar 2. Akki recently announced Welcome 3 with an ensemble cast. It is going to be the first ever acapella movie in India.