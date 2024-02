Bollywood and Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa's latest video with Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has created a stir on social media. Prior to Sonam, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shot for a Pakistani designer. While Palak aced her looks, she did receive flak on social media for working with a Pakistani designer. Talking about Sonam and Ahsan's video, one look at it, and we can understand why it is said that arts unite religions and countries. The chemistry between Sonam and Ahsan looks truly appealing, and it won't be a surprise if the duo is cast together in further projects. So, what is the video all about? Check it out below. Also Read - Sonam Bajwa takes an indirect jibe at Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s privilege, 'They can go to Karan Johar’s house, get auditions'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sonam Bajwa reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill; teases the cricketer with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan's names

Sonam Bajwa's collaboration with Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan grabs eyeballs

The video below starring Sonam Bajwa and Ahsan Khan is from a clothing brand called Mushq, a famous Pakistani clothing brand. The makers of the advertisement chose Sonam and Ahsan as their lead faces, and we must say it was certainly the right decision. Sonam looks like a vision to behold in the traditional clothes, along with other models. The ad starts as Sonam arrives with another girl at a location where Ahsan spots her and starts sketching her. Sonam sees the sketch, and thus begins their cute chemistry. The duo dances, laughs, and has lots of fun during the advertisement. The main highlight of the video below is certainly Sonam and Ahsan's unmissable chemistry. Check out the video below. Also Read - Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Palak Tiwari receives flak for working with a Pakistani designer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza Saqlain (@faizasaqlain)

Palak Tiwari recently worked with Pakistani designer Faiza Saqlain. While she looked absolutely beautiful in the traditional attire, the young actress received a lot of criticism on social media for her association with a Pakistani designer. The actress is yet to respond to all the trolling she received for her latest collaboration.

It would be interesting to see if Sonam's recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan will be applauded or if she will receive similar flak like Palak Tiwari.