Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for a very long time now. Last time, he was seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film terribly bombed at the box office and it was reported that SRK became quite concerned about his film choices. After a gap of nearly 4 years, Shah Rukh recently announced his much-awaited film with YRF, Pathaan. On Tuesday, the superstar finally put the rumours to rest and announced his next with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, which is set to be a comedy film. While fans are unable to keep calm to see SRK on the big screen again, they have now flooded his social media timelines with requests to announce his next film with director Atlee as well. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan all set to take on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Rajkummar Hirani film to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Talking about Pathaan, SRK and Deepika shot a song in Mallorca as the superstar was clicked flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27. The Aditya Chopra's spy universe, also stars John Abraham. Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu REACTS on bagging a project with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani; calls it 'very special'
According to the reports, SRK and Nayanathara will be seen in their much-talked about film together, directed by Atlee. It is being speculated than an action scene was being shot when the two got papped in Pune. The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot. It will also mark the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces film with Rajkumar Hirani; says, 'Raju ke liye main donkey, monkey kuch bhi ban sakta hoon' – Watch Video
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.