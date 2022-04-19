has been away from the big screen for a very long time now. Last time, he was seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero also starring and . The film terribly bombed at the box office and it was reported that SRK became quite concerned about his film choices. After a gap of nearly 4 years, Shah Rukh recently announced his much-awaited film with YRF, Pathaan. On Tuesday, the superstar finally put the rumours to rest and announced his next with , Dunki, which is set to be a comedy film. While fans are unable to keep calm to see SRK on the big screen again, they have now flooded his social media timelines with requests to announce his next film with director Atlee as well. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan all set to take on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Rajkummar Hirani film to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Baap level Combo ??

If #Atlee one will dominate the entire South Market Then#Dunki will set Records Globally ? pic.twitter.com/WYK0snQkgF — Abhishek (@AbhishekSRK1965) April 19, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan - #Atlee film may release on #EID 2024. Just waiting for the announcement video. It’ll be MASSY-ATLEE type for sure. — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) April 19, 2022

SRK - #RajkumarHirani Combo Ki shake avudhi.

#Dunki SRK - #Atlee Movie Vundha Ledha..... Bigil Nundi wait Chestunnadu SRK kosam ? — ...... ? (@SK_Tarock) April 19, 2022

And now the wait continues for #Atlee film.. Bring it on pls https://t.co/a9imG3mSba — Abith Mohan (@MohanAbith) April 19, 2022

Expecting announcement of the movie with director #Atlee soon. Maybe on Eid ??? Should come between #Pathaan & #Dunki. Maybe rumour about dussera release is true. Srkians are over the moon now. Waiting sir, @iamsrk. So happy now... — Mehedi Hasan (@mehedicuriously) April 19, 2022

#Pathaan Will Set All Opening Benchmark?#Atlee Will One Of The Biggest hit Pan India Movie. This Film have all the probability to Set New Records In South For A Bollywood Movie?#RajkumarHirani It Will Be a Pan World Movie. The Only Film have the guts to Overtake Bahubali2? — Nika (@arthuragnarok) April 19, 2022

Talking about Pathaan, SRK and Deepika shot a song in Mallorca as the superstar was clicked flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27. The 's spy universe, also stars . Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu REACTS on bagging a project with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani; calls it 'very special'

According to the reports, SRK and Nayanathara will be seen in their much-talked about film together, directed by Atlee. It is being speculated than an action scene was being shot when the two got papped in Pune. The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, and . Telugu actor is also expected to join them later in the shoot. It will also mark the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces film with Rajkumar Hirani; says, 'Raju ke liye main donkey, monkey kuch bhi ban sakta hoon' – Watch Video