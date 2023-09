Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is winning hearts at the box office and will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. And now that Jawan has been released, cinema enthusiasts and Salman Khan fans are all looking forward and gearing up for the most anticipated action movie Tiger 3. Salman recently attended the trailer launch of Gippy Grewal's upcoming new movie Maujaan Hi Maujaan. And at the event, Salman dismissed the Rs 100 crore mark for movies. Also Read - Tiger 3: Teaser of Salman Khan film to release with Jawan; Shah Rukh Khan’s poster to be unveiled on THIS date

Salman Khan says the Rs 100 crore mark is now the rock bottom

Well, seeing the successes of films such as Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar 2, Jailer and the recent release of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, it seems that the films are back in business. Even Salman agrees. Salman Khan is the poster boy for films making Rs 100 crore. The superstar was asked about Punjabi films also making Rs 100 crores at the box office these days. Salman says, "I think the Rs 100 crore mark is going to be a rock bottom now," while adding that every film should now aim at making Rs 400 crore, 500 crore, and 600 crore plus.

Salman shares every industry, Punjabi, Hindi and others can do that kind of business. He also gushed about Marathi movies doing a business of Rs 100 crore adding that people are watching movies in theatres now. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor claims that Rs 100 crore is not a benchmark anymore. Gippy Grewal gushed about Salman's statement and felt a surge of confidence because of the same. Salman joked about his prediction for his own films not working anymore.

Trending Now

Watch the video of Salman Khan from Maujaan Hi Maujaan trailer launch here:

"I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn't benchmark anymore" - #SalmanKhan at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer launch. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/NAII0TqvGJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 21, 2023

The excitement level of fans for Tiger 3 increased

Seeing Salman Khan talking about a new benchmark in the entertainment industry, his fans' excitement level for Tiger 3's release has alleviated to another level. The upcoming new movie is one of the highly anticipated ones and will be released during Diwali. They are super confident that Tiger 3 will surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark easily. Since the start of the year, fans have been trending and gushing about Tiger 3 online. Recently, the actor also shared the posters of Tiger 3.

Megastar #Salmankhan reaction when Reporter called him 100cr Poster boy : I think 100cr is now Rock bottom margin for ever industry

It should be 4-5-6×100cr now

Benchmark should be 100cr He is coming with #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/ziQcDs4pvh — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) September 21, 2023

#SalmanKhan Bhai is talking about numbers ? it's high time to understand that bhai has become serious about his movie nd collections... After #Tiger3 all his movies r looking promising... hopefully we will witness the Megastar's Mega-Stardom once again pic.twitter.com/4PniOvt9T3 — ?????????? (@IBeingPranky) September 21, 2023

#SalmanKhan has taken the box office seriously, & now, I firmly believe that #Tiger3 will shatter all box office records. Tiger3 1000cr+ Loading. ??pic.twitter.com/BwoVwzO6Sa — Adarsh Radhe ॐ? (@Adi_Radhe) September 21, 2023

Bhai seems to be back to his Beast Mode. All eyes on #Tiger3. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZWCPHPJa30 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 21, 2023

#SalmanKhan is aware of current box office scenarios ? The beast is all set to unleash the madness ?

" 100cr isn't benchmark anymore, we all should Target 400cr-500cr @BeingSalmanKhan " Now we just can't wait for #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/U8WNI2p557 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) September 21, 2023

The Emperor of Indian Box Office who is ruling the Box office since decades, He knows every bir of it, he is aware of what is the future of Box office and what will be benchmarks, He is ready to bounce back and take the top spot with #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan ? pic.twitter.com/WEQHp6RHFm — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) September 21, 2023

Watch the video of Atlee's wish to work with Salman Khan here:

New movie Tiger 3 details

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif will return as Salman's better half from the previous two instalments. Tiger 3 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.