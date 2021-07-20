After Pathan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh to share screen space for THIS biggie? Here's what we know

Apart from sharing screen space in Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have done cameos for each other in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Tubelight. While fans are excitedly waiting Salman's action-packed special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming biggies Pathan, the latest reports suggest that SRK will do a special appearance in Dabangg star's Tiger 3 and the makers are finialising the dates to shoot this sequence. The crossover between two spy-thrillers is definitely expected to be a visual treat for fans. Also Read - Is Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos headed the Bombay Velvet way?
Talking about Pathan, the espionage thriller also features John Abraham (playing the lead antagonist) and Deepika Padukone (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, War, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar. Composer Vishal Dadlani promised that the songs of this SRK starrer will be loved by audience as he tweeted, "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani." Also Read - Revealed: Priyanka Chopra's new look - love it or loathe it?
Talking about Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role, is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for helming films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and the makers have kept his character details under the wraps. The film will be shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF. So, what are your thoughts on these two superstars sharing screen space for their biggies? Tweet to us @bollywood_life Also Read - Katrina Kaif: Dancing with Hrithik Roshan was the biggest challenge in Bang Bang!
