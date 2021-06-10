After Pokiri, Kick and Stalin, Salman Khan to star in the remake of THIS Tollywood film?

The megastar of Bollywood, , who recently entertained us with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is currently busy with multiple projects, which include Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 and . While we are waiting for the new updates of these biggies, the latest reports suggest that the star has acquired the remake rights of Mass Maharaja ’s , which is directed by Ramesh Varma. While the film is yet to release, the teaser of the action-entertainer has received a thunderous response from the audience. Also Read - Salman Khan opens up about bringing Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey back but with a TWIST; says, ‘I am incredibly proud of him’

Reportedly, Salman Khan loved the teaser of Khiladi in which Ravi Teja plays a dual role and bagged the remake rights of the film. In fact, he has asked the original director Ramesh Varma, to helm the Hindi version as well but we don't know if the filmmaker has accepted that offer or not. Talking about Khiladi, the film is bankrolled by jointly produced Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP and features Dimple Hayathi, Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun and Unni Mukandan in key roles. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From registration, audition process to premiere date, here’s all that you need to know about Salman Khan’s reality show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3. Talking about the film, it is directed by , who is known for helming films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Fan. The action-thriller also features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and the makers have kept his character details under the wraps. and will reprise their characters in the third part of the espionage thriller. The third installment of this successful franchise is expected to be bigger and grander than the previous two installments. So, are you excited for this visual spectacle? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - Radhe actor Salman Khan says he cannot be like Chulbul Pandey at home; 'My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me'