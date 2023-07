Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram is finding itself in a series of controversies. First, the film faced a setback when actress Pooja Hegde, who was initially set to play the lead role, decided to walk out of the project. Now, comes another blow for the project. It is reported that cinematographer PS Vinod has also parted ways with the production due to creative differences. PS Vinod’s longstanding professional relationship with director Trivikram Srinivas had made this news hard to digest. The two have shared successful collaborations in the past, including the critically acclaimed films Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Guntur Kaaram would have marked their third movie together. Also Read - Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram teaser breaks THIS record set by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Cinematographer PS Vinod breaks ties with Guntur Kaaram

The production of Guntur Kaaram has been riddled with rumours of creative differences, script reshoots, and on-set script changes, leading to significant clashes with the cast and crew. Now as per the latest update, PS Vinod has opted out of the project. The decision came in light of some cinematic differences between the cinematographer and the makers, Pinvilla reported.

Pooja Hegde leaves Guntur Kaaram

Before PS Vinod, Pooja Hegde who was supposed to play the lead role walked out of this project. The film did find a promising replacement with actress Meenakshi Choudhary, known for films like Hit, Khaladi, and Hatya. In a recent interview, Meenakshi expressed her excitement about the project, revealing that the first schedule has recently been wrapped up.

Guntur Kaaram plotline

Guntur Kaaram, a Telugu-language action comedy-drama film, is generating immense buzz, ahead of its release in January 2024. With a budget of Rs 200 crore, the highly anticipated project is directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is being produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Despite its pre-release turmoil, Guntur Kaaram’s captivating storyline and star-studded cast, led by Mahesh Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela, have piqued the audience's curiosity. It will be interesting to see whether the off-screen controversies will impact the on-screen magic of Guntur Kaaram.