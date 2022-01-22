Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas today announced that they have become parents via surrogacy. It seems the couple have welcomed home a baby girl. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra asked for privacy as they are busy looking after their family right now. When the news of surrogacy broke out, people had different reactions. While the Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity congratulated the couple, many wondered why they did not adopt instead. Priyanka Chopra is an UNICEF ambassador and many felt she would have set an example if she decided to adopt a child. Of course, this decision solely rests with a couple. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'; there’s a Vicky Kaushal angle to it – Watch Video
Now, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen who is known for her controversial remarks posted a couple of tweets on surrogacy. Though she did not take the name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she said that surrogacy was a form of exploitation. She said that if rich people wanted a kid very badly, they could have adopted one. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and other celebs who became parents via surrogacy
Now, social media did not appreciate Taslima Nasreen referring to babies as ready made. They pointed out that babies are not products or apparel. While some agreed with her, others said that a child was a child the manner in which it came notwithstanding. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby girl: Here's all about the little one
A number of celebs like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Lara Dutta, Neha Dhupia and others congratulated Priyanka Chopra. The actress had said that she wants to have at least a couple of kids. On the professional front, she has two big projects lined up. We extend our congratulations to the couple!
