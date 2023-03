Global sensation Priyanka Chopra created quite a stir with her recent statements on politics in Bollywood. While in a conversation with Dax Shepherd for a podcast, Priyanka Chopra got candid about her move to shift focus to Hollywood. She blamed politics in Bollywood and stated that she was looking for a way out as she was being 'pushed into a corner' in the industry. From Kangana Ranaut to Vivek Agnihotri - quite a few reacted to her statement. Now, it is Shekhar Suman who has opened up about politics in industry. Also Read - Citadel new trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's chemistry as they join forces in this powerful actioner will make your jaw drop

talks about politics in the film industry

Through a tweet, Shekhar Suman revealed that he knows at least four people from the industry who tried to remove him and his son from the industry. He mentioned that these people have high clout in the industry and referred to them as gangsters. In the end, he penned that people can try to add hurdles to their journies but nothing can stop them. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur opens up on losing a film to Priyanka Chopra; says, 'You need to work so hard...'

I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

Prior to this, Shekhar Suman reacted to 's comments and stated that it is not at a shocker. He said that that's how the industry functions and there are people who will always try to oppress and suppress. In the next tweet, he said that there is a silver lining to Priyanka Chopra's decision to move to Hollywood as she is now making India proud by representing the country in the West. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains how myositis has affected her and it'll break your heart; 'I have no control over how I look'

Check out his tweets below:

It will happen to others too.That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry.Take it or leave it.and Priyanka decided to leave.and thank God she did.for now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in https://t.co/cleRR7DGsL they say every cloud has a silver lining. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

was the first one to react to Priyanka Chopra's statement and pinned everything on .