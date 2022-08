Kartik Aaryan has become a bankable star. While biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and others failed at the box office, his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to do wonders at the box office. His film is among the very few Bollywood movies that managed to gain a good box office collection in the post-pandemic era. Now, he is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. Once again, the actor has made it to the headlines and the reason will make you respect him more. Kartik Aaryan has rejected a big deal to endorse a tobacco brand. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and more Bollywood actors who are avid sports enthusiasts in real life

REJECTS big deal

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan rejected a big deal of almost Rs 8 to 9 crore to endorse a pan masala brand. The news was confirmed by an ad guru to the portal. Describing Kartik Aaryan as a man of principles, the ad guru stated that the actor is very much aware of his responsibilities as a youth icon and hence rejected the offer. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta asks Pakistanis to not break TV screens after losing against India; don't miss their reactions

In the past, there has been quite a hullabaloo over Bollywood actors endorsing pan masala brands. had received major criticism for coming on board a tobacco brand. He had to withdraw himself from the advertisement and even apologize to his fans. and who have also endorsed a pan masala brand have been the target of the trolls for a while. Also Read - Shehzaada star Kartik Aaryan comforts a female fan after she breaks down upon meeting him [watch VIRAL video]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, his next big film is Shehzada. The actor is pretty confident that the film will do wonders at the box office. In an interview, he had mentioned that he is hoping that the film will do more business than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also has movies like Freddy and Satyaprem Ki Katha in his kitty.