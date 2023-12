Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave the best gift to their fans on Christmas by revealing the face of their little one Raha Kapoor. And ever since Raha's face has been shown by their parents, the fans cannot get over the uncanny resemblance of Raha with the Kapoor babies. Many claim that Raha is the new birth of Rishi Kapoor, a veteran actor, and Ranbir Kapoor's father. But hold on, before you jump to the conclusion take a look at this childhood video of Kareena Kapoor Khan playing along with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and fans claim Raha has all the Kapoor genes. Also Read - Alia Bhatt is a super protective mother to Raha Kapoor; Ranbir Kapoor gives the best daddy vibes as they head for a New Year vacay

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Christmas 2023: Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more – here's how Bollywood, South and TV stars are making merry

Watch the childhood video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor that shows Raha Kapoor has all the looks of bua and Papa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Celebrity (@all.about.celebritty)

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ✨️? (@aliabhattfav)

This video of Bebo and Animal star Ranbir is from their grandfather Raj Kapoor's birthday party. Kareena who appeared ons show Rendezvous couldn't contain her emotions after seeing the childhood video of her along with her cousin with their Dada legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor.

As Raha Kapoor's first appearance was done by their parents Alia and Ranbir, fans claim she has got the eyes of her great grandfather Raj Kapoor.

While Alia in her latest appearance had claimed that Raha is a good mixture of her and Ranbir, and she also added that she feels she looks more like Rishi Kapoor as well. And now fans cannot agree more. But all said and done, Bebo was right that Raha has got the Kapoor genes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Celebrity (@all.about.celebritty)

Watch the first video of Raha Kapoor Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.