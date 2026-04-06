After Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s tragic death, Bengali film industry announces indefinite strike over safety concerns

After Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic incident, the Bengali film industry has made a big decision. Artists and technicians of the industry have announced an indefinite strike from April 7. Read on to know more.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's sudden death has left the Bengali film industry in deep shock. On March 29, the 43-year-old actor died due to drowning while shooting. He was shooting for the Bengali TV show Bholebaba Paar Karega. The entire film industry is in shock after the incident. After this incident, the Bengali film industry has made a big decision. Artists and technicians of the industry have announced an indefinite strike from April 7. They said that the work will be stopped until adequate security arrangements are made during the shooting. The strike will apply to all films, TV shows, and web series.

What does the official statement read?

In this regard, the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum has issued an official statement. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on April 5, which was attended by several big actors and producers. It was decided in the meeting that from 7 am on April 7, all artists and technicians will stop work and continue the strike till safety is ensured.

The official statement reads, “Dear members, all of us are aware that on March 29, during the shoot of Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, our friend and forum member Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died. We are still not aware of the reasons for his sudden demise. Taking that into consideration, we had organised an emergency meeting on April 5. It was attended by members of the Artists Forum, Federation, Television producers, and directors. It was decided that, from April 7, 2026, at 7 AM, we, the artists and technicians, will go on an indefinite strike. Until there is a step taken to ensure the safety and security of artists and technicians during a shoot (both indoors and outdoors), the strike will continue.”

All about Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

According to reports, Rahul was shooting a scene in the water with his co-star Sweta Mishra. Both of them were standing in the water up to their knees when suddenly they slipped and fell into a pit. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors could not save him. The incident has raised several questions about the security arrangements during the shooting.

Rahul's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has appealed for privacy in this sad time. She said that his family is going through a very difficult phase and they need time to endure this grief in peace. Priyanka has also filed a police complaint against the producers and demanded justice.

Several people from the industry also took out a protest march to pay tribute to Rahul. Many big names like Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, Srijit Mukherjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee joined this march. They chanted Justice for Rahul. Rahul was a well-known actor, who was recognized by Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He has worked in several films and TV shows.

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