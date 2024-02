Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa in a dreamy pastel wedding. The couple chose outfits from Tarun Tahiliani for the big day. The bride's outfit was in blush and ivory. After seeing the pictures, social media seems fed up with Bollywood's obsession with pastels. In fact, the look of the two is just alike to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Netizens are playing 'Spot The Difference' given how identical are the pictures. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wanted a modern contemporary look and rocked Tarun Tahiliani's outfits. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding: Designer Tarun Tahiliani shares details of the couple's outfits for the big day

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sonarika Bhadoria stuns in red outfit as she weds Vikas Parashar

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria opted for red for her wedding day. She wore a deep shade of Indian bridal red quite similar to the hue chosen by Priyanka Chopra. The outfit had a choli and a lehenga which looked like an A-line skirt. The unique factor was the dupatta which looked like an elaborate wedding veil. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the three Bollywood divas who wore Indian hues at their wedding. The others have stuck to the same colour palette. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani FIRST PICS OUT as man and wife; couple tie knot in a dreamy ceremony

Take a look at Sonarika Bhadoria's wedding pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Netizens have said that Sonarika Bhadoria did great by being a traditional bride in red. They said that she looked vibrant and like a Goddess. In fact, the actress channelised the look of an apsara (celestial nymph) in her wedding outfit. The Haldi outfits also reminded fans of her avatar as Parvati from Devon Ke Dev....Mahadev. A netizen commented, "Aisi bride nahi dekhi... Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Pariniti Chopra sab phike hai aapke samne." Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding: Couple tie the knot in two ceremonies

Trending Now

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar dated for six to seven years before tying the knot. She met him in the gym. He was a friend of her brother. He is also a real estate developer like her father. They got married at the Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambhore National Park. In the past, TV celebs like Rajat Tokas, Gautam Rode, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others got married in Rajasthan.