South Indian superstar Yash has secured a place in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Well, there are discussions about his involvement in his second Hindi project. There are rumors that Yash has conveyed his interest in collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right! For all Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan star Arun Govil expresses disappointment post his visit to Pran Pratishtha ceremony 'I can't say...'

Yash gained a lot of fame and recognition with the KGF franchise and left everyone impressed with his badass role. The handsome hunk of Bollywood Yash is all set to be seen in his second Hindi film wherein he will essay the role of Ravana in Tiwari's epic period drama. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan star Sunil Lahri gets an invite; thanks Ramanand Sagar for making him Lakshman

According to a Hindustan Times report, Yash is quite aware of the fan base that he has built among Hindi audiences due to his blockbuster KGF franchise. Well, this is one of the main reasons Yash is all excited to step into Bollywood and leave a mark on the hearts of the audience. Amidst shooting for KGF and Ramayana, Yash is considering his next move. There are rumors about the talks for his second action film with Red Chillies Entertainment. Their conversations involve sharing creative ideas. If reports are to be believed then, Yash has expressed his interest in working with Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri snubbed as Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia get invited to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Trending Now

Check out this video of Ranbir Kapoor below:

Reportedly, both actors Yash and Shah Rukh Khan are excited but are cautious about choosing the right project. The two suggest that they want the collaboration to be well-planned, due to the expectations of their fans. But, a source close to Yash has refuted these claims and said that the actor is currently concentrating on the projects she has committed to do.

Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. As per reports, Yash is expected to charge over Rs 150 crore for the film.