Not Ranbir Kapoor BUT Ranveer Singh to star in THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project?

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are one of the most successful actor-director jodis of Bollywood of recent times as their collaborations in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela... RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have also garnered love from the audience and box office. And it seems that the duo is set to collaborate again for SLB's ambitious project Baiju Bawra. Yes, as per the latest reports, Ranveer Singh is doing this period musical drama. Also Read - Throwback: When filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw 'chappal' at Kangana Ranaut as claimed by actress' sister Rangoli Chandel
Well, earlier there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the titular character in the film but apparently, the Sanju star has rejected the film. Reportedly, the makers are currently working out on the modalities with Ranveer Singh and we can soon expect an official announcement of this big news. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt as Cinderella to Ranbir Kapoor as The Prince – here are the perfect picks for the Camila Cabello starrer's Bollywood version
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which chronicles the heroic journey of Indian cricket team winning the 1983 world cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev with Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR Man Singh. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more: Bollywood beauties who will soon be seen in big-ticket South movies
On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which is written by journalist Hussain Zaidi. Gangubai Kothewali was the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura (Mumbai area) and a powerful woman in the 60s. Apart from running a brothel, she used to peddle drug and order for murders. The reports also suggest that she owned a swanky black Bently in 1960s. If you'd recall, the director had registered the title Gangubai with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) earlier. It also features Ajay Devgn in a key role.
