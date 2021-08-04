Not Ranbir Kapoor BUT Ranveer Singh to star in THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project?

and are one of the most successful actor-director jodis of Bollywood of recent times as their collaborations in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela... RamLeela, and Padmaavat have also garnered love from the audience and box office. And it seems that the duo is set to collaborate again for SLB's ambitious project Baiju Bawra. Yes, as per the latest reports, Ranveer Singh is doing this period musical drama. Also Read - Throwback: When filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw 'chappal' at Kangana Ranaut as claimed by actress' sister Rangoli Chandel

Well, earlier there were rumours that will be seen playing the titular character in the film but apparently, the Sanju star has rejected the film. Reportedly, the makers are currently working out on the modalities with Ranveer Singh and we can soon expect an official announcement of this big news.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which chronicles the heroic journey of Indian cricket team winning the 1983 world cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev with as Sunil Gavaskar, as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and as their coach PR Man Singh.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features in the lead role. The film is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which is written by journalist . Gangubai Kothewali was the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura (Mumbai area) and a powerful woman in the 60s. Apart from running a brothel, she used to peddle drug and order for murders. The reports also suggest that she owned a swanky black Bently in 1960s. If you'd recall, the director had registered the title Gangubai with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) earlier. It also features in a key role.