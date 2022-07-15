Aamir Khan's next big release is Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans are desperately waiting to see this film which is touted to be the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump. The film has witnessed several delays and now finally, it is going to hit the theatres in the month of August. But before the audiences get to see the film, there are a few celebrities from the South Film industry who got to see this pan-India film and the list includes stars like SS Rajamouli. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan compensate distributors for Acharya

Laal Singh Chaddha's special screen pic

A picture of stars like , SS Rajamouli, and others watching Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan has gone viral. Naga Chaitanya's father and one of the big names down South, , also attended the special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this film as he plays a pivotal role. The picture of stars enjoying the film has gone viral on social media. We wonder if SS Rajamouli, and other South stars who are known to deliver massive hits, had any special tips and advices for Aamir Khan or not after watching the film. Check out the picture below: Also Read - Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Beast and more recent big South movies of 2022 that tanked miserably at the box office

Aamir Khan invited big names from South India for Laal Singh Chaddha special screening ? pic.twitter.com/HTp76QrlXB — ? (@spot_boyy) July 14, 2022

In the recent past, the lines between Bollywood and South film industry have blurred. Not just the stars are making their debuts in Bollywood and South, even directors are seeking help and taking advices from each other. and too have taken tips from RRR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli's father for their upcoming film . Ranbir had revealed that Ayan Mukerji reshot a whole scene after getting suggestions from KV Vijayendra Prasad. Well, we are now waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra to hit the screens soon. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan call Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cheap? Janhvi Kapoor feels so