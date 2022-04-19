After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's kissing pics, newlyweds Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara's liplock photo goes viral; couple gets brutally trolled

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were badly trolled for their kissing pics. After their saat pheras, the couple had a wedding party where they locked lips. Trolls who saw the pics wrote nasty stuff about the couple. Now, VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar has shared his wedding pics with Vaishali Malhara. As we know, quite a few weddings happened from April 14 to 17. It was a very good time for marriages as per planetary alignments. In the pic, we can see Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malhara in a passionate liplock. Cyrus Sahukar, 41, was dating Vaishali Malhara for six long years before he got hitched. Also Read - Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor in the race to play Sati in Shekhar Kapur's web series based on The Immortals of Meluha?

People have been trolling them mercilessly. Some pointed out that when did sharing kisses become part of Hindu rituals. As we know, there is a kind of polarization and even B-Town celebs are not spared from the same. A troll wrote, "Yh kiss ka new hi trand chala dete hain bc itne forward hote ja rhe hain hum," while another one wrote, "Inke shadi mee maa baap nhi hote khule me ummm haa kar kiya." Well, some even blamed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for starting a trend. Also Read - The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan excited for grandson Agastya Nanda's debut; says, 'There cannot be greater joy'

The nuptials happened in Alibaug. The host and actor got married in the presence of close friends like Samir Kochhar, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur and Yudhishtir Urs and others. Vaishali Malhara picked a bright red lehenga while he was in a white sherwani with a pink turban.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022. The couple had been dating for five years. We wish both these couples a happy married life.