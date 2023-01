Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced becoming parents within three months of their wedding and the fans speculated that the actress was pregnant before her marriage. And today the Brahmastra couple is the happy parents of their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor who was born on November 6. And now this Bollywood's other favourite and the low-key couple is expecting their first baby, feels fans. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were spotted at the theatres today to watch the most awaited film of the year Pathaan. The pictures of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar have been grabbing a lot of attention if their fans as she hides her tummy with the overcoat and walks in a rush and avoids getting clicked by the paparazzi and fans feel that she is expecting her first child with hubby and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. Also Read - Alia Bhatt jumps into the car to hug Ranbir Kapoor as she returns home after wrapping Heart of Stone [Watch Aww-worthy moment]

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married in the most dreamy way possible in Chandigarh among their friends and family. Only a few Bollywood celebs like and Hansal Mehta Na forgers who are extremely close to the couple were invited to the wedding and they had a blast. And now this speculation of the couple expecting their first child is only leaving them happy for them and they are waiting for them to make an official announcement. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in relationship for more than four years and than took a plunge of getting married and now only if the speculations are true the couple will soon become parents. They are the most adorable couple in the tinsel town.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most celebrated and loved actor in Bollywood. His acting prowess is admirable, while Patralekhaa is a darling and Raj couldn't be more luckier than this. We wish the couple all the love as we wait for an official announcement of them of embracing parenthood.