Just a few days ago, reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Mahadev app illegal betting case. And now the latest name that has appeared is that of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress too has been summoned, and it is reported that she might appear today for questioning. However, Ranbir has asked for two weeks time to mark his presence at the ED office. Reports claim further that Ranbir Kapoor took a huge amount for doing several ads to promote the Mahadev app that come under the proceeds of crime.

Other celebrities who have been summoned by ED for online betting

Comedian actor Kapil Sharma is also one of the names that have come up along with TV actress Hina Khan. ED has summoned the two actors as well for questioning. Let us tell you, that the celebrities are not accused in this case but will be questioned over what they know or are aware of about the mode and flow of payment allegedly done by the app promoters. And today, Shraddha Kapoor will be appearing for the same questioning at the ED office, reportedly.

What is the Mahadev app

The Mahadev app is a platform that provides online betting illegally, and the owners of this app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are from Bhillai, Chhattisgarh, and they run their operations from Dubai. It is claimed that they run 4-5 apps and have made a huge profit of around Rs 200 crore.