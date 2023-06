Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince her words and sometimes, she will call out people without actually taking names in a direct manner. Just yesterday, Kangana slammed the reports of Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. And today, she has continued her rant and has brought up Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Hrithik Roshan in the same breath. Yes, you read that right. Kangana has vowed to bring the downfall of the Bollywood bullies. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana

Kangana Ranaut pulls up Karan Johar alongside Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor

The Emergency actress claimed that there are different kinds of menaces in the industry and labelled Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar as Duryodhan and Shakuni Mama Jodi. The actress claims that they both have admitted themselves to be the most 'gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure' while referring to themselves as the 'Information and broadcasting ministry of Gossip in films.'

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan and his gang pushed Sushant Singh Rajput towards his death

Kangana Ranaut, then claims that the entire industry is aware that they were behind the blind articles around Sushant Singh Rajput adding that it pushed him to 'commit suicide'. Kangana Ranaut's statements are always very controversial. She is known for speaking her heart and mind out every time. She did not end here. Her statements have gone viral in entertainment news.

Kangana Ranaut brings up Hrithik Roshan in her stories

The actress did not take the Fighter actor's full name. However, it is a well-known fact that Kangana had a big feud with Hrithik Roshan. Still talking about Karan Johar and his gang, the actress alleges that spread all kinds of nasty rumours about her as well and 'forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight.' She adds that after that, their interference in her career has been beyond harassing.

Kangana Ranaut vows to bring down the Bollywood gang

The actress went on to talk about the kind of rumours spread about her and admits to being vulnerable but vows to bring them down once she is in a position of power. Kangana says that she will expose all kinds of underhanded activities they do that will be enough to put them behind bars. Kangana thanked everyone for listening to her ordeal and mentioned that she has been talking about it for a decade but it is recently that their careers have started to sink or else it was impossible to work in the industry.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.