Sports films is one of the most loved genres in India and with films like 83 and Jersey all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making. Riding high on the success of Dhamaka, the workaholic star, Kartik recently wrapped and long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Taking to his social media, the Shehzada of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, shared a video of himself dressed completely in a cricket jersey while batting on the pitch, which has left his fans guessing if a cricket film is next on the cards for the star. He captioned it, "Coming soon." Watch it below:

Top superstars have always been favourite choices for sports films and with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor take on roles of cricketer in 83 and Jersey, Kartik Aaryan is clearly the best choice to take on a role like this especially as the actor is basking in the super success of Dhamaka, receiving endless love for impressing the audience in a new avatar.

Next on the cards, Kartik Aaryan has a bag full of big-ticket announced films including, Shehzada, Freddy, 2, Captain India and 's untitled next.