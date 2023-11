After Animal star Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif, now Alia Bhatt has become a victim of deepfake technology. A video of Alia is now being circulated on social media platforms and it has sparked concerns over the use of AI technology. The video showcases a girl who is dressed in a blue floral co-ord set with Alia's face. Moreover, the girl is seen making obscene gestures to the camera. The video is raising a lot of concerns among people. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Manoj Bajpayee win big

The video has set like wildfire and few netizens have been able to identify the girl in the obscene video. Well, Alia's face has been edited over someone else's body. This video comes within days after several celebrities have gone through the same situations. The misuse of technology is causing harm to individuals.

Earlier, Animal star Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her concerns after a deepfake video of the actress went viral. Later, actress Kajol's fake video went viral wherein her face was morphed into a woman's body who was seen changing clothes on camera. In Katrina's case, the Tiger 3 actress was seen performing a fight scene with a stuntwoman clad in a towel. Katrina's deepfake video showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that deep fakes are one of the biggest threats that India is facing currently.