Rashmika Mandanna expressed her shock after her morphed video went viral on the social media platform. Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake video grabbed a lot of attention, which led to an Animal actress reacting strongly. Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan stood out in tattoo support for Rashmika and demanded legal action for this heinous act. And now, after Rashmika, Katrina Kaif's infamous towel fight scene from her upcoming release Tiger 3 has been morphed and is going viral.

This morphed picture of Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene is going viral, and the fans are slamming the internet for the same. Nowadays, morphed videos and pictures have become the biggest concern on social media, and it's high time cybercrime takes some action against these acts.

Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene has made headlines since the makers released the trailer for Tiger 3. And lately, Katrina Kaif too spoke about the towel fight scene, where he's called this scene the toughest part of her action sequences." It was a difficult sequence to shoot because it has hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy hammam. [Due to the steam], gripping, fending, and landing the punches and kicks was a challenge. I don't think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India."

