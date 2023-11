Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have joined Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, in the list of celebs getting entangled in the deepfake, morphed pics and video case. Recently, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral leaving everyone in a huge shock. The video featured Rashmika's morphed face on a woman named Zara Patel's body. And now, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman have also joined the list. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar looks like an actual princess as she poses in maroon ethnic wear in royal Rajasthan

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill morphed picture goes viral

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have been linked to each other for a long time. And recently, a picture of Sara hugging Shubman caught the attention of fans. The young Indian cricketer is allegedly seen sitting on a chair while Sara is hugging him from the side. However, that's not the picture of Shubman. The original picture was posted by Sara Tendulkar herself on her Instagram handle and it featured Arjun Tendulkar in the picture. Check out the fake picture that is going viral and has grabbed headlines in entertainment news here:

Sara Tendulkar confirmed that She is dating Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/COZCa920ga — Dhoni Popa (@pandey7829) October 27, 2023

Check out the original picture shared by Sara Tendulkar on her Instagram handle here:

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has been linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill for a long time. From their marriage proposals discussed by fans to their pictures from the same parties and more, Sara and Shubman have been dominating headlines. And now, this morphed picture of Sara and Shubman has made news.

Talking about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill, the two of them have been following each other on Instagram for a long time. They reportedly even followed each others' families. Sara and Shubman would also comment on each others' post but stopped after they got linked together.

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna's video, the actress was shocked. She took to her social media handle and slammed the same. The actress also got support from Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur.