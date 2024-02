Just a few days ago Ravindra Jadeja's personal life came into the limelight after his father strongly alleged his wife Rivaba Jadeja of not letting their son meet them and she has done some magic on him. The cricketer slammed his father for publicly tarnishing his wife's image. And now after Ravindra Jadeja, cricketer Mohammed Shami too speaks about his personal life where he reveals how his wife Hasin Jahan not allowing him to meet his daughter. Also Read - SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika gets rape threats after Virat Kohli calls the trolls 'spineless' for targetting Mohammed Shami

In an interview with News 18, Mohammed Shami spoke about not meeting his daughter often and said," I do speak to her sometimes. All depends on her, if she (Hasin Jahan) allows I talk to her. I haven't visited her yet. I just want to wish her good health and a lot of success. Whatever is going on between her mother and me, that shouldn't matter. I make sure that she is living a healthy life".Adding further he said," "Who doesn't miss their kids and family. Obviously, there are situations where not everything is in your hands. But if you ask me do I miss her (daughter), no one can leave their own blood".

Mohammed Shami's wife had accused of domestic violence against him who lives separately from him. In one of her interviews, Hasin Jahan had alleged that how Shami isn't a good husband and a father as a good player. "If he were also a good person, as good a player as he is, we could have led a good life. My daughter, my husband, and I could have led a happy life if he were a good person. And it would be even more a matter of respect and honour if he were not only a good player but also a good husband and a good father".

Hasin Jahan added," But due to Shami's mistakes, due to greed, and due to his dirty mind, the three of us have to face the consequences. However, he is trying to hide his negative points through money". Mohammed Shami's daughter Aaira Shami was girl in July 2015. The cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan filed a separation case in 2018.