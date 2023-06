Do not disturb, Karan Johar. He is extremely busy with the movie lineup. While Karan Johar returns to the directorial seat with his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his production slate is filled with as many as 7 films, which will be released over a period of 12 months. It is reported that the filmmaker-producer will soon unveil the films' release dates. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor massively trolled for saying 'marriage is about women fixing men'; netizens call him Kabir Singh 2

7 Films In Pipeline

His film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani takes the top slot in the list. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is aiming for a July 27 release, marks their second project together after Gully Boy. Next, Karan Johar's slate has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which has Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in August.

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will also be released under the production banner. Though the film was expected to release in September but due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan, the makers are planning to push the dates.

A source told Pinkvilla, “It was announced as a September release, but, due to Jawan, there will be a change in date. Karan is expecting some of the movies to reshuffle their dates soon, and based on that, he will decide on the release of the other films in his slate.”

Karan also has Akshay Kumar’s KC Sakaran Biopic as well as Sarzameen with Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Khan in his kitty. The two films are targeting a 2024 release.

Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan will be their next project for Amazon Prime after the superhit Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershah. Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the lead pair is also a part of Karan Johar’s slate of 7 films.

Films in development stage

Reportedly, there are a bunch of films in the development stage at Dharma. It includes an intense romantic film - a remake of Pariyerum Perumal - starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.

Shashank Khaitan too is working on multiple subjects. Karan Johar will also take on an action film, post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Vishnu Vardhan is aiming to get Salman Khan’s dates for his next with Dharma.

This is not it, Sandeep Modi - credited for The Night Manager - has also signed a two-film deal with the production house. Filmmakers Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan are also gearing up to take their films on floors later this year.