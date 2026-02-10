After Rohit Shetty, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh gets threat demanding…, security beefed up outside…

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note wherein he has been asked to pay crores of rupees. This shocking incident has emerged amid the recent firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been sent a threatening message. If reports are to be believed, the threat was sent to the Dhurandhar star via a WhatsApp voice note. In the voice note, the sender had allegedly made a demand of crores of rupees.

After Ranveer received the message, the actor quickly informed the Mumbai Police. This prompted authorities to quickly beef up security outside his residence. Police investigation is underway. They are trying to locate the individual who had sent the threatening voice note.

Five rounds were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence

On February 10, the Mumbai Crime Branch finally revealed details of the accused weapon supplier in connection with the recent firing incident that happened at Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai. For the unversed, on the night of January 31, a sophisticated weapon was reportedly used in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai's Juhu. Around five 7.62 mm bullets were fired at the Shetty Tower, which left many puzzled and shocked. Cops have now identified Asaram Fasle, alias Babu, the alleged weapon supplier who reportedly was connected to the Bishnoi gang for the past four years.

What have cops revealed?

During the investigation, cops had revealed that one of the key accused, Asaram Fasale, whohad allegedly given the weapons, was working as a garage mechanic as a cover. He continued to secretly operate for the Bishnoi gang for the last four years.

Salman Khan reacted to death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

In the past, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, have been targeted. Last year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had addressed death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. While speaking to the press ahead of the release of his film Sikandar, Salman said, “Bhagwan, Allah, everything is upto him. I will live as long as I am destined to live. Just that, sometimes, I have to move with two people with me. That becomes a problem.”

Why is Ranveer Singh making headlines?

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines for the success of his recent film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film featured Ranveer essaying the role of Hamza, an Indian spy. The film emerged as a huge box office success, and its sequel will be released on March 19.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also in the news for his exit from Don 3. Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly asked for hefty compensation from the actor after his exit from Don 3. According to the reports, the filmmaker has asked for Rs 40 crore in damages.

