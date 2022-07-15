After Rohman Shawl and Sushmita's family, former IPL Chairman's son Ruchir REACTS on father's relationship with the Aarya star: 'His life, his decision'

's ex Rohman Shawl reached out to the media to react to her new relationship with Lalit Mid and he was very polite and happily said that if she has made the choice he is worth it, This only shows the respect he has for his ladylove. " Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!". While Sushmita and Lalit Modi are creating waves sixth their relationship announcement on the internet. His son Ruchir Modi to ahs created by his father as a Bollywood actress. Ruchir Modi stays in London after Modi refrained from commenting on his father's decision and told ETimes, " I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy", while he concluded saying that it's life and it's his decisions. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ami Trivedi reacts to playing Dayaben, Chhavi Mittal SLAMS trolls, Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 16 and more

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen confirm their love affair Also Read - Sushmita Sen breaks all ties with brother Rajeev Sen after his separation with wife Charu Asopa?

Lalit Modi on July 14 took the internet by storm after he announced his relationship with Sushmita by sharing their holiday pictures. He wrote, " Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon". While Sushmita too confirmed that they are dating and ain't married or engaged because after Modi called her his better half, many speculated that the actress is married to him. Also Read - Sushmita Sen CLARIFIES after being trolled for dating Lalit Modi; 5 burning questions everyone has over their relationship announcement

Sushmita clarified the marriage and engagement rumours and said, " Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” and added a rainbow emoji. She further wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t… it's #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly." Sushmita even clapped back at the trollers who judged her for dating Lalit Modi by saying it's none of your business.