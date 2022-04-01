It has become very common now that the films are getting leaked and being made available on notorious piracy sites. Many big films have been hit by piracy and the direct impact of it is being witnessed in the box office collections. Due to the pandemic and Coronavirus restrictions, anyway, the entertainment industry has suffered a setback and piracy adds to their woes. The latest film to be hit by piracy is John Abraham starrer Attack. The film released just this morning and within a few hours, it has been made available for download on sites like Filmywap,123movies. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer Beast trailer, RRR second weekend collection and more; 5 entertainment updates fans can look forward to over the weekend

As per a report in latestly.com, John Abraham's Attack was leaked online on various torrents sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, among others. Further, it has been made available on sites for download in HD quality. Not just Bollywood, even the South industry has been dealing with the menace of piracy. SS Rajamouli's film RRR had also been hit by piracy as it leaked on Tamilrockerz and more. But given the hoopla around it, RRR still managed to make massive money at the box office. However, we wonder how much Attack will suffer due to piracy. Also Read - Bhuvan Bam apologises for derogatory ‘Kitna deti hai’ comment on women from mountain regions

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife gave Attack 3 stars out of 5. Reviewer Russel D'souza in his review mentioned, "Watch Attack for its attempt at something truly novel within the purview of Indian cinema; its slick VFX; its ability to seamlessly present the futuristic techno elements of its concept; the bike chase during the climax, followed by a clap-worthy stunt with an airplane; and finally, John Abraham doing what he's tailor-made to do. These portions combined are enough to tide over the bumpy bits of the movie." Also Read - Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja's first pan-India film ropes in two Bollywood beauties as his heroines – deets inside