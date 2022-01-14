A couple of days, rumours had started doing the rounds in the industry that and Malaika Arora have called it quits after 4 years of dating. Soon, the reports began spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, with netizens speculating several reasons on what could have gone wrong between the two lovebirds. However, before things could out of control, Arjun and Malaika took it upon themselves to rubbish their breakup rumours with the most sassiest way possible. And now the couple have placed emphasis on normalising finding love in your 40s and believe that life doesn't end at 25. Also Read - Nia Sharma reveals how Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif helped her nail the item song Phoonk Le [Exclusive]

Both Arjun and Malaika took to their Instagram stories to share a note that reads, "No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your 40s. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30s. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50s. Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does."

As the breakup rumours had started doing the rounds on the internet, Arjun shared a monochrome mirror selfie with his ladylove Malaika and wrote, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Meanwhile, Arjun, who has had his share of struggle with obesity, said that he wants to use this snowballing chatter around him to start an initiative that provides a platform for the youth of the country to vocalise the health issues that they are facing. The actor added that he has been told that he showed many how health is not just about how you physically look, it is also about what you are going through deep inside your mind too.

Arjun said that she is going to work on this in the months to come and hopefully see if he has an action plan that can benefit many. "For most people, it's a constant struggle. It's normal to go through such issues whether you are a celebrity or not. Everybody has to keep working on themselves. Not everybody is blessed with perfect genetics and metabolism. What I spoke about has resonated with many more people than what I had imagined and I hope it brings the necessary attention to such an important issue."

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up, Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.