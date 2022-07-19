Shehnaaz Gill is on fire. There seems to be no stopping for the diva. She appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and since then she has just been climbing the ladder of success swiftly. Though she suffered a setback in terms of Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill now has her complete focus on work. She made her acting debut with a Punjabi film and now reports have it that she is a part of 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Of late, whispers are also being heard that she is going to be seen in a film with . Now comes the reports of her third Bollywood film which is supposed to be with . Also Read - Aryan Khan spotted partying in a club after getting relief from NCB in drugs case; video goes VIRAL

Shehnaaz Gill lands her third project?

If a report in Etimes TV is anything to go by, Shehnaaz Gill has been roped in by Veere Di Wedding maker Rhea Kapoor for her next project which also stars and . The film will be helmed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. Source revealed to the portal that Shehnaaz would be seen in a completely different avatar in this film. There is no confirmation on it as yet.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans are excited and how

As soon as this news hit the internet, all her fans are going crazy over it. Fans are super excited to see their favourite Sana featuring in a movie by Rhea Kapoor. Fans have their fingers crossed and want this news to turn out to be true.

I mean it must be true…its not some kind of random article from online ..it is literally published in newspapers so and rhea and her husband are following shehnaaz so #ShehnaazGill — vivek (@ronaldo9969) July 19, 2022

Well, it looks like Shehnaaz Gill is soon going to become one of the top heroines of Bollywood. Stay tuned!