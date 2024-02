Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been provided with Y-plus security by the Mumbai Police after he received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2022. Well, the security arrangements were reviewed last November after the actor received new threats from the gangster. The police cover has now been given to Salman's family also. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan arrives in style to attend brother Sohail Khan’s birthday party along with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and more [View Pics]

Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who is busy promoting his film Ruslaan will be accompanied by police personnel for the media events. As per reports in various media portals, the actor has been assigned cops for his protection and he will travel in Salman's bulletproof vehicle. Earlier, Tiger 3 star Salman had purchased a new bulletproof vehicle last year.

For the uninitiated, Salman has been authorised to carry a personal weapon post new threats in November 2023. The team of cops is busy tracking the internet protocol address associated with the posts. Moreover, Salman's family has been provided a safe environment due to threats. Well, Salman's fans and followers support the actor and prioritise his safety.

On the work front, Salman was seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He did a cameo appearance in Pathaan. While, Aayush will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Ruslaan which will release in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film features Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade in vital roles. The film is produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. He was even seen in Atim with Salman.