Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the successful year that 2023 has been. The actor delivered Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all three of which were loved by the masses. The superstar cemented his status as the biggest superstar with three releases in a single year. And recently, Shah Rukh also confirmed that he has already signed his next. And guess, what, according to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan might reunite with Karan Johar for a new movie. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down for more details.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you the latest entertainment news updates, so make sure you follow. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film now reaches Paris - Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe [Watch video]

Karan Johar to work with Shah Rukh Khan again?

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar last worked together in My Name Is Khan in 2010. It was one of the big successes of the actor-director duo. And now, after 14 years, it seems Karan is intent on making another movie with SRK. Well, recently, Karan announced a movie with Salman Khan, which is tentatively titled The Bull. And now, a new media report has surfaced claiming Karan is planning to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a silver screen venture. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ended the Boycott Bollywood gang? Siddharth Anand's year-ender post gets unanimous verdict from fans

A report in Zoom claims a source saying that the next of Shah Rukh is most likely with Karan Johar. The two of them are discussing various ideas with one another right now. Karan has never directed an action movie. But SRK is not keen on doing an action movie after doing two back-to-back actioners with Pathaan and Jawan. And Shah Rukh is also not looking for any more experiments now. Well, there's a lot to explore and we for one, cannot contain our excitement to know what they will serve us next. Also Read - Dunki: Javed Akhtar was paid Rs 25 lakh for Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se song from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Trending Now

Watch this video of Rajkumar Hirani praising Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have given us some of the most memorable films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna and My Name Is Khan. While Shah Rukh enjoyed the successes of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Karan also made a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was also a hit. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to name a few.