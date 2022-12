's daughter Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, had bagged yet another project called The Virgin Tree which also stars . The debutante will be seen in a very different role in her next project and she just can't contain her excitement to share screen space with Sanju baba.

"I can't wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant," said Palak who recently wrapped up the shoot of Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.

The Virgin Tree is a horror-comedy which will be directed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev. Apart from Palak and Sanjay, the movie will also star and . The movie is being shot in Pune and Palak described starting a new film shoot as a surreal experience.

Sanjay Dutt, who started his production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, has joined hands with producer Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment, for The Virgin Tree. Director Sidhaant Sachdev said that this is a dream opportunity for him and he is so grateful to Sanjay for putting his faith in him and to Deepak Mukut for backing his vision.

Palak made her first screen appearance in Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's music video titled Bijlee Bijlee. She became an overnight star with her stunning debut and the success of the song added more to her popularity. She was also seen in a new music video Mangta Hai Kya, a recreated version of the 90s hit song alongside .