Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur's box office performance has been widely affected due to Animal. Although the critics praised Sam Bahadur more than the Ranbir Kapoor starrer unfortunately audience verdict was in the favour of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Both the movies released on the same day (Dec 1, 2023), while Animal has entered the 300-crore club, Vicky's film which has till now earned 35.85 crore is finding difficult to sustain at box office. However, the makers of Sam Bahadur aren't bothered about these competitions as they are once again ready to clash with yet another big release of Bollywood.

Sam Bahadur to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

Wondering how? Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone whose teaser was released today will be releasing in theatres on 25 Jan 2024. Now Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur will also have its OTT release around the same time. The film will release on Zee 5 on republic day that is 26 January 2024 thus once again clashing with yet another Bollywood's biggie. Also Read - Fighter teaser: Another adrenaline rushing experience loading as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone take over the skies

Sam Bahadur V/S Animal at Box office

Prior to the release of Sam Bahadur and Animal, it was predicted that both the film will work on box office. Animal's director Sandeep Vanga is known to create magic on box office with his films while people has always love Vicky Kaushal's freedom fighter avatar weather it was his portrayal of a soldier in Uri or playing a freedom fighter in Sardar Udham. The first look of Sam Bahadur was also appreciated by people. However, when the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was released, everyone be it the critics or movie goers indeed got the whiff that Animal might triumph Sam Bahadur at box office. Also Read - Fighter Teaser Early Review: Netizens can't keep calm for a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer

The predictions were totally right as the box office collection of both the films have huge number gap. While Vicky did give his careers best performance in Meghna Gulzar's directorial, what didn't work for the film apart from clashing with Animal at box office is the fact that the movie looked more like a documentary. Although it has some heart touching moments and gripping dialogues, the film most of the times fails to grab viewers' attention.

On work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a special role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki which is all set to release on 21 December 2023.