After Seema Sajdeh's elimination, Salman Khan to make SPECIAL Alliance appearance for Sohail

Salman Khan is reportedly set to make a special appearance on Alliance after brother Sohail Khan was left emotional following ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elimination. What are the reports suggesting, Read further to know all about it.

After Seema Sajdeh's elimination, Salman Khan to make SPECIAL Alliance appearance for Sohail?

Salman Khan is expected to drop by Alliance after Seema Sajdeh’s emotional exit. Word is, he’s showing up to support his brother Sohail Khan, who was clearly shaken when Seema left the competition. Sohail and Seema, who used to be married, joined the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show as wildcard contestants. Seema’s time on the show is over, but Sohail’s still hanging in there, aiming for the title. Pinkvilla reports Salman will make a quick appearance inside the Alliance house soon. The whole point is to cheer Sohail up after a tough week. Apparently, Salman’s planning to spend about an hour with the contestants and give Sohail a boost as the show heats up.

Sohail Khan broke down after Seema Sajdeh's exit

There’s no official word from the makers or Salman himself, but fans are already buzzing about the chance to see Salman and Sohail together on screen. Seema’s eviction was hard, during the elimination, she actually asked Kushal Tandon to vote her out instead of Daisy Shah and Kushal honored her request. Sohail found it tough to keep his emotions in check as Seema said goodbye. He admitted that being on the show let them reconnect, something he didn’t think would happen once Seema left.

Later, Seema talked to Zoom about Sohail’s reaction. She said, “Sohail’s been here so long, and this is totally new for him. He’s really stepped out of his comfort zone, and it gets lonely. I went through my first captive reality show, but we got lucky with good people. Sohail’s made genuine friends too, so he’s managing.” Seema and Sohail were married for 24 years before separating. They have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Everything about Alliance?

Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, streams daily at noon on Amazon Prime Video, having premiered June 26. After Seema’s exit, Sohail Khan, Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Payal Gaming, Bali, Aggu, and others remain in the running. Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya were eliminated earlier.

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