Amid the controversy over Besharam Rang song from Pathaan, took the opportunity to address how social media toxicity affects collective narrative, which eventually makes it divisive and destructive. Soon after him, shook up the audience by his remarks on civil liberties at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The megastar, who is usually known for dodging political issues, surprised everyone when he addressed the issues like civil liberties and freedom of expression. Before making any statement, Big B prepared his ground by referring to the incidents of creating communal divides and imposing censorship of the-then British rulers during the pre-independence era.

He then went on to raise the issue, "Even now, I am sure my colleagues on stage would agree that questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression." He also talked about ace filmmakers such as and Rittwik Ghatak who did not shy away from portraying or addressing the socio-political issues through their films.

#WATCH | "Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression": Amitabh Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/ycBY5LhRP2 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was the last speaker on the occasion, during her turn, indirectly endorsed the views of both Bollywood actors claiming that West Bengal always fights with courage to protect unity in diversity and humanity, with the people of the state never bowing down in front of anyone.

On the occasion, Mamata Banerjee also raised the demand for Bharat Ratna for Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, who was also present on the occasion. "He is India's pride and is the right man for this award," she said. To which, Amitabh shared his emotional connection saying, "This is the city which gave me my first job. This is the city which gave my wife her first film."