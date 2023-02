South filmmaker Atlee Kumar has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for his next project. The duo has teamed up for an action thriller titled Jawan which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Ever since the movie was announced fans are eagerly waiting for Jawana after the massive success of Pathaan. While there is a long way to the release Atlee will work with another Bollywood actor for his next film after Jawan. Reportedly, he has approached for his upcoming project Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan react to the box office success of Pathaan and #BoycottPathaan [Watch Video]

According to Bollywood Hungama reports, Atlee and Varun have come together for a new project. The duo has been in talks for a while now and Varun has given a green signal after much discussion. The Bhediya actor is yet to sign the dotted lines but has given his word verbally. The young actor agreed to feature in Atlee's next film which is reportedly a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri'.

Atlee will himself produce the film but has got another producer too on board. He will direct and bankroll the venture in association with Murad Khretani. He is planning to kickstart the project in June or September this year. If, reports are to be believed, Atlee will now collaborate with for a remake of his own 2016 Tamil film Theri which will start rolling this year.

Theri is an action thriller film headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The film also stars and Ammy Jackson in lead roles. This is also written and directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Kalaipuli S, Thanu under V Creations banner. Made at a budget of 75 crores the film performed average earning rs 80 crores at the box office.

Varun Dhawan on the work front received love and adulation for his latest film Bhediya. He is now gearing up for the release of Bawaal alongside . The film directed by will release this year.