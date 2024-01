The equation between Shah Rukh Khan and the Deols has given the media a lot to talk about of late. We know that the two were apparently not on talking terms for a long time. But things changed after Gadar 2. It seems Shah Rukh Khan called up Sunny Deol saying his family and he watched the movie in theatres. It seems the two superstars had a long chat on phone. Sunny Deol said that even Gauri Khan spoke to him for a while. Later, the two attended the success bash of Gadar 2. The sight of all the Khan's with Sunny Deol warmed the hearts of every 90s Bollywood buff. Also Read - Animal: Kangana Ranaut calls success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer discouraging, 'Women are violently and disgracefully stripped...'

Bobby Deol rocks hoodie from Aryan Khan's collection [Watch Video]

Lord Bobby Deol was seen today morning at the Mumbai airport. He wore a hoodie from the brand floated by Aryan Khan D'Vayol. In fact, the star kid has worn the same piece in one of his photoshoots with his dad, Shah Rukh Khan. Bobby Deol is also a part of Stardom, which is the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Also Read - Animal success bash: Bobby Deol wins hearts after he asks bodyguard to not push fans; 'He's so calm and considerate' [Watch]

Bobby Deol on a high after the success of Animal

Bobby Deol is getting immense love from fans after the success of Animal. People loved him as the villain Abrar, and his epic fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor. The Jamal Kudu song is also trending all over. Bobby Deol has spoken very graciously about how he is thankful for his wonderful comeback to the films. His sons Aryaman and Dharam also plan to enter the movies. The actor made an impact on the OTT space with the role of Nirala Baba from Aashram. Netizens showered love on his look in the hoodie. They wrote, "Damn this man uff ageing like super fine wine," while another commented, "

Bobby Deol on his association with Red Chillies Entertainment

Bobby Deol said that he has got good projects from Red Chillies Entertainment. He has done two web series with them. Fans are hoping to see one film with the Deols and SRK together.