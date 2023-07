Varun Dhawan has announced his next after Bawaal. And the young actor is going to work with none other than Atlee who is gearing up for Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan now. Yes, you read that right. This is an exciting time for all the movie lovers to be in right now. Not just actors but also directors are expanding their horizons and working on different projects and subjects. Atlee who has until now worked in the South industry is now also working with Bollywood stars. Varun Dhawan is the next on the list after Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt left Varun Dhawan embarrassed by openly revealing that she gives him massage everyday [Watch video]

Varun Dhawan to work with Jawan director Atlee

Varun Dhawan has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for his next film announcement. Varun is going to work in VD 18. The film, as per reports, is going to be an actioner entertainer. Atlee is not going to direct the movie unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan. Atlee will be producing the movie alongside Murad Khetani. The film will be directed by Kee filmmaker Kalees. They have locked the release date as well. The VD18 film will be releasing on 31st May 2024. The leading lady of the film has not been locked yet. Trade Analyst Taran Aadarsh has shared the announcement. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer takes the direct OTT route for THIS reason

VARUN DHAWAN TO STAR IN ATLEE PRESENTATION… 31 MAY 2024 RELEASE… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed… pic.twitter.com/SoaQUUWmaZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Varun and Janhvi will be collaborating for the first time. The Bawaal movie trailer is reportedly going to be released in Dubai. As per reports, the trailer will be unveiled on 8th July in Dubai. The makers are reportedly going to bring in 150 to 200 fans for the trailer launch. They have decided on Dubai because it is a melting pot of cultures and has a large Indian population. Also Read - Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, divorce rumours of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples left gossip mills bustling

Trending Now

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Bhediya. For the same, he will collaborate with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan. Whether Varun will join hands with Kriti Sanon or not, is not known. But fans would love to see them together. Recently, Varun shared a Polaroid picture of Kriti and revealed, he is shooting with Kriti. It seems to be for an Ad. Are you excited to see Varun Dhawan in an action avatar?