Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023." He added that it's the remake of Tamil Super hit, Kaithi.

Fans are reacting on his post. A fan wrote, “Is Tabu playing @ajaydevgn

Fans are reacting on his post. A fan wrote, "Is Tabu playing @ajaydevgn's mother or sister role because in original version there is no heroine opposite hero." Another one tweeted, "I have seen Kaithi and that movie was mindblowing. The climax was ???. I just can't imagine how great Ajay sir will perform on this remake. It would be a treat to see you on screen playing that role."

I have seen Kaithi and that movie was mindblowing. The climax was ???. I just can't imagine how great Ajay sir will perform on this remake. It would be a treat to see you on screen playing that role. — Movie Admirer (@admirer_movie) April 19, 2022

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, the film will see Tabu playing a cop. It is scheduled to release on March 30, 2023.

Also today, Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to announce that he’s a part of ’s cop universe. He wrote, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am!”

So we can expect another announcement tomorrow.