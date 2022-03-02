Two films that moviegoers are eagerly waiting for are starrer Pathaan and starrer Tiger 3. Today, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans got a big surprise when the superstar announced Pathaan officially, and also revealed that his comeback film will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. Pathaan also stars and , and Salman has a cameo in it. Now, after the announcement of Pathaan, Salman Khan fans are demanding that the release date of Tiger 3 should also be announced soon. Also Read - Lock Upp: Will Karan Kundrra be the new jailor in Kangana Ranaut's reality show? Here's what we know

A fan tweeted, "Waiting For #Tiger3 Announcement The Biggest Action Movie Of Bollywood!!! Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai . #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #YRF." Another fan tweeted, "After #ShahRukhKhan's #Pathaan it's finally time for the most awaited #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 announcement Biggest Bollywood action films from yrf…" One more fan posted, "Dear #SalmanKhan fans, it's time to make some noise for the mighty TIGER. Let's Demand an official announcement of #Tiger3 from the makers." Check out the tweets below…

Dear #SalmanKhan fans, it's time to make some noise for the mighty TIGER. Let's Demand an official announcement of #Tiger3 from the makers.? Tonight at 8:00PM, be there Everyone with your drafts. @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/Ocg56mUm3P — MASS ✨ #TIGER3 (@SalmanzFreak_) March 2, 2022

Directed by , Tiger 3 also stars and . Last year, while interacting with the media, Salman had stated that his film might release in December 2022, and Pathaan has to come before that. So, we wonder whether now Tiger 3 will also be pushed to 2023.

There are reports that Salman will be seen in a cameo in Pathaan and SRK has a cameo in Tiger 3 as YRF is creating a spy universe. If these reports turn out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Salman and SRK on the big screen together.