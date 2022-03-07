After Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan all set to buy the luxurious Mercedes Maybach [EXCLUSIVE]

Recently bought a swanky car. And the pictures of his new car along with his wife Mira Rajput created quite a stir on Monday afternoon. The actor purchased a black Mercedes Maybach around his birthday which is reportedly worth rupees 2.79 crores. Shahid and Mira were papped in the town by the photographers as they brought their car home. And now Bollywoodlife has exclusively learnt that even tinsel town's hottest couple Saif Ali Khan and too are planning to buy this luxurious Mercedes Maybach. Yes. A very well placed source come to Bollywoodlife informs, " Saif and Kareena had gone for the trail of Mercedes Maybach and soon they will bring this swanky car to their home. They have chosen the royal white colour in the collection of cars. Saif and Kareena have been doing the trails of Mercedes cars and they have seemed to loved the feature of Maybach as it is right now the current hot favourite of almost every celebrity". Saif and Kareena have long list of expensive cars that includes, " Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, BMW 730LD, Ford Mustang GT500, Range Rover Sports, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Audi R8 Spider and Mercedes-Benz S350 and now soon Mercedes Maybach will be in the addition". Also Read - Saba Ali Khan shares Taimur Ali Khan's picture in Pathani, fans call him 'Raj Kapoor' – view pic

Saif and Kareena are damn excited about this new addition and they might purchase it in the coming next week as they cannot contain their excitement for the same. On the professional front, Saif will be seen next in Vikram Vedha along with . The film is an official remake of a south film with the same name featuring in the lead role. The first look at Saif's character from the film is out. While Bebo will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha.