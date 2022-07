2022 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood till now as many films have failed to make a mark at the box office. Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in Bollywood and unfortunately, post the pandemic, they have given back-to-back four flops. It started with Bunty Aur Babli 2 which had released in November last year. The Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan starrer collected Rs. 12.50 crore at the box office. In May this year, starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released, and even that film didn’t do well at the ticket window and collected Rs. 15.59 crore. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal's chopper loses control, Jannat Zubair faints during task and more - 5 freaky incidents on Rohit Shetty's show that shocked all

While Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar were mid-budget films, all eyes were on YRF’s biggies Samrat Prithviraj and . The starrer collected Rs. 68.05 crore and it was a disaster. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry to Rocketry; latest movies to binge watch this weekend on OTT [Watch Video]

starrer Shamshera was released last week and till now it has collected Rs. 37.05 crore. So, even this film is a disaster. Also Read - From Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai's Shivangi Joshi – stars who exposed TV industry

Advertisement

Now, YRF has ’s Pathaan, ’s Tiger 3, and Vicky Kaushal- Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family. Vicky and Manushi starrer is not yet officially announced, and now, according to a report in Box Office Worldwide, YRF has decided to postpone the film, and only concentrate on biggies like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a gap of four years, and the Tiger franchise has been doing very well at the box office, so expectations from Tiger 3 are also quite high. Pathaan, which also stars and , is slated to release on 25th January 2023, and Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Eid 2023.

It will surely be interesting to see whether Pathaan and Tiger 3 will give YRF the much-needed hit at the box office.