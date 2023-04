The equation between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill has been great since Bigg Boss 13. The actress has always had his support. She made her debut as Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This was her Hindi film debut. Besides her, Salman Khan also launched Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar with the movie. In fact, there was buzz that Asim Riaz would be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which was the ormer title of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, reports are coming that Asim Riaz might play a pivotal role in Kick 2. That movie should come in 2024. Sajid Nadiadwala is developing the script as of now. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Asim Riaz and more celebs trolled for visiting religious places due to THIS reason

ASIM RIAZ IN KICK 2

Asim Riaz of late had spoken up on how tough it is for outsiders in Bollywood. In August 2022, it was said that Asim Riaz took an indirect dig at Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss 13 runners-up has not confirmed whether he is a part of Kick 2 or not. In August 2022, he said that his father was promised a project by an influential personality. He said that his name was used to create hype and news. As we know, even Ayush Sharma had backed out of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Asim Riaz had said that such incidents do not affect him and he would work on his own path.

FANS OF ASIM RIAZ ARE SKEPTICAL

This time, fans of Asim Riaz are waiting for a proper announcement. His fans have had spats with some fans of Shehnaaz Gill. This happened after her fans felt offended with some comments of Asim Riaz that seemed to be directed at her. His interview with Siddharth Kannan was also the talk of the town.

To be honest #AsimRiaz ko agar solo film mil Jaye aur Eid per release ho Jaye toh kya pata superhit ho jaye Salman Srk k bad koi bada Muslim hero aaya nhi ya banne nahi diya gaya kuch samjh nahi aata — RANVEER ?$RK ? (@RANVEER42147927) April 25, 2023

Only believe casting info when most of the main cast is revealed. #asimriaz fans dont take the bait — Liq (@Ssppeeeeddminus) April 25, 2023

We have to wait till things are final. Asim Riaz has worked in some Bollywood movies in the past.