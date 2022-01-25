It's clearly a big blow for . The makers of Shehzada are reportedly not very keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas and the producer of the film openly said that Kartik is being unprofessional as he has threatened him to walk out of the film if t doesn't release in theatres. As quoted by India Today, " The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.” Shah explained that he didn’t want the producers of Shehzada, who he has known since a decade, to lose so much money and hence decided to drop the idea. Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan's Top controversies: Ouster from Dostana 2, being called ‘unprofessional’ and more...

He even added that he threatened to leave the film if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi version would release in theatre. He said, " I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him"

Earlier there were speculations that Kartik Aaryan left Dharma Productions Dostana 2 as the makers were not very happy with his behaviour and found him unprofessional. There were a lot of negative news around the actor ever since then. He had addressed the negative news around him and spoke how much it affected him in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, " I used to feel bad earlier. I had to face my family, maybe they will start doubting, maybe they will get worried or maybe they won't share their stress with me, I used to feel all of this. But now there are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me."

We hope Kartik Aaryan comes over of this soon!