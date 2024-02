After the marital crisis of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, the interpersonal equations of Ravindra Jadeja's family have got the spotlight. His father Anirudsinh in an interview has slammed the cricketer and his wife Rivaba. He has said that though they live in the same city Jamnagar they do not stay in touch. It seems he does not make a call to him or vice versa. He blamed his daughter-in-law Rivaba for the same. Anirudhsinh said that nothing was same ever since he got his son married in 2016. Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is a politician and member of the ruling party of India. He also said that it seemed like she had done some magic on his son. Anirudhsinh said Ravindra Jadeja did not keep in touch with his sister who shed tears on Rakshabandhan.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Anirudhsinh's complaints against Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba

This has led to the player and his wife being trolled on social media. Rivaba Jadeja made news when she touched the feet of her husband on the cricket ground. People also hailed her for proudly flaunting Indian wear. Anirudhsinh said that Ravindra Jadeja does not support him financially. He said he sustains himself on his wife's pension of Rs 20,000 a month. Ravindra Jadeja took to X and termed the interview as scripted. He said there was an attempt to defame and malign the reputation of his wife Rivaba. He said such comments are condemnable.

Trending Now

Anirudhsinh said that he now wished his son was never a cricketer. He also said that his wife has torn apart the whole family. The whole issue started allegedly after she demanded that properties be transferred in her name. Rivaba Jadeja has the full support of her husband. He said that if he opened his mouth things would get uglier.

Never Expected Ravindra Jadeja will do it.

Leaving Parents is not acceptable in any condition as they have raised us and made us what we are today.

Leaving Parents for Wife is not acceptable.

You lost my respect as a fan ?#RavindraJadeja #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/5ipHgdaEl8 pic.twitter.com/bzMO1HXI06 — Kohlified ? (@ShreeGZunjarrao) February 9, 2024

Ha to kaha h vo ladke jinko aisi biwi chahiye thi? Jis baap ne dhudh bech k ise cricketer bnaya aaj vhi 'scripted' interview dene lga? Need to work on Defence skills jadeja..#RavindraJadeja #RivabaJadeja #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/YTLOWFrOOX — NightwingNinja (@_tweetsX_) February 9, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja is now at home nursing an injury. It remains to be seen if he will join the squad for the rest of the series.